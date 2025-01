Τζόκοβιτς εν δράσει στη Μελβούρνη - Έβαλε για ύπνο τους «hecklers», ζήτησε μαζορέτες στα break και στήριξε την Κόλινς - Βίντεο

Raising His Bar 📈 The moment Novak Djokovic muscled his way into yet another AO fourth round! 👏 @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis • #AusOpen • #AO2025 pic.twitter.com/KlI52xB635

Novak Djokovic says he’s a big fan of Danielle Collins after her interaction with Australian Open crowd



“I loved her response.. everything she said on & off the court. Big fan of Danielle Collins after that. I was before, but now, big fan. I love it😂”



pic.twitter.com/MonyXJmPt2