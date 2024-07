Γκουαρδιόλα: «Εύχομαι από τα βάθη της καρδιάς μου να παραμείνει ο Έντερσον»

🚨🔵 Guardiola on Éderson and Saudi: “I would love, from the bottom of my heart, that Éderson stays. He’s key player for us”.



❗️ “If nobody goes, we’ll stay as we are”.



“It’s so difficult to replace a top player like Éderson”, says via @City_Xtra. pic.twitter.com/XZxJkgYjJ1