Pfizer Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης Άλμπερτ Μπουρλά

Με τον Έλληνα CEO της Pfizer Άλμπερτ Μπουρλά επικοινώνησε ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης

mitsotakis_bourla_2
3

Ο πρωθυπουργός συνεχάρη τον κ. Μπουρλά για την ιστορική επιτυχία της ανακάλυψης του εμβολίου κατά του κορωνοϊού

Τηλεφωνική επικοινωνία με τον Έλληνα CEO της Pfizer Άλμπερτ Μπουρλά είχε ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης, μία ημέρα μετά την ανακοίνωση της φαρμακευτικής εταιρείας για την ανάπτυξη εμβολίου κατά του κορωνοϊού.




O Πρωθυπουργός συνεχάρη τον κ. Μπουρλά για την ιστορική επιτυχία της ανακάλυψης του εμβολίου και εξέφρασε την ικανοποίησή του για τη συμφωνία με την Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή για την προμήθεια δόσεων.

Να σημειωθεί ότι ο κ. Μητσοτάκης είχε υποδεχθεί τον κ. Μπουρλά στο Μέγαρο Μαξίμου στις 25 Αυγούστου.

mitsotakis_bourla



ΣΧΟΛΙΑ (3)

Γεμίσαμε ελληνες και φιλελληνες

Βρήκαμε πειραματικο εμβολιο για τα βόδια και φιλελληνες σαν τον μπαιντεν ! Α ρε ελλαδιτσα τι σε περιμενει απο τους γερμανοφιλους

Απάντηση
Έλληνα;

Μη λέμε κι ό,τι θέμε....

Απάντηση
Λογικά

θα το έπιασε το υπονοούμενο ο Έλληνας CEO της Pfizer Άλμπερτ Μπουρλά.

Απάντηση
ΠΡΟΣΘΗΚΗ ΣΧΟΛΙΟΥ
Απομένουν χαρακτήρες
* Υποχρεωτικά πεδία

