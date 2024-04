Κίνα: Έφτιαξαν τη δική τους Σαντορίνη με 1 δισ. ευρώ - Δείτε βίντεο από το θέρετρο που θυμίζει Οία

😵in 🇨🇳 I suddenly found my self in Santorini! 🇬🇷 I guess you probably had no idea about this place, I am wondering if Greek people and people from Santorini know that there is a replica of Santorini that in Chinese is pronounced “Shèng tuō lǐ ní” (圣托里尼).✨ If you wonder why.. well… Chinese people do really love the vibes of the iconic Santorini and sometimes can be difficult to travel far away, so why not building one ?! 🤣 #santorini #圣托里尼 #fakesantorini #yunnan #dali #china #chinatravel #greece #中国 #chinatravel #realchina 📍Fake Santorini, Dali (Yunnan province) China 🇨🇳