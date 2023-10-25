Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Νέα «κατάληψη» στο Καπιτώλιο από φιλοϊσραηλινούς ακτιβιστές, ζητούν εκεχειρία στη Γάζα
Διαμαρτυρία και μέσα σε γραφεία πολιτικών όπως ο Τσακ Σούμερ και ο Μπέρνι Σάντερς
Η Haaretz αναφέρει μάλιστα ότι οι συγκεντρωμένοι διαμαρτύρονται ακόμη και μέσα στα γραφεία σημαινόντων πολιτικών, όπως ο επικεφαλής της ομάδας Ρεπουμπλικανών γερουσιαστών, Τσακ Σούμερ, ο Δημοκρατικός Μπέρνι Σάντερς αλλά στο γραφείο του επικεφαλής των Δημοκρατικών στη Βουλή Χακίμ Τζέφρις.
🚨BREAKING: Students just swarmed the state capitol.— Illinois Policy (@illinoispolicy) October 25, 2023
They are demanding that Illinois politicians save the Invest in Kids school choice program.
These kids come from low-income families.
The Chicago Teachers Union is trying to steal their scholarships to protect their power. pic.twitter.com/inExiqTnmT
We are American Jews. We are in mourning. But today, we are at the Capitol to act.— IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) October 25, 2023
We need leaders in Congress to fight for a #CeasefireNOW.
Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders, Hakeem Jeffries, and Katherine Clark: that means you.
And we’re not leaving your offices until you do. pic.twitter.com/QgYtw64DhT
This is the scene right now at the @BernieSanders office in the Capitol.— IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) October 25, 2023
Bernie, so many of us look up to you. For decades you've had the moral courage to speak out.
We know you mourn for those killed, and the losses to come.
We're asking you to lead again today #CeasefireNOW pic.twitter.com/QbnGYbqk0l
Η αστυνομία του Καπιτωλίου προχώρησε σε συλλήψεις ακτιβιστών.
#NEW: Arrests outside Senator Bernie Sanders offices at the US Capitol complex in Washington DC.— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 25, 2023
Protesters demanding ceasefire in #Gaza #israel #CeasefireNOW pic.twitter.com/GZaYIXXtb1
