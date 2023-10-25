Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Νέα «κατάληψη» στο Καπιτώλιο από φιλοϊσραηλινούς ακτιβιστές, ζητούν εκεχειρία στη Γάζα
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
ΗΠΑ Καπιτώλιο Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ

Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Νέα «κατάληψη» στο Καπιτώλιο από φιλοϊσραηλινούς ακτιβιστές, ζητούν εκεχειρία στη Γάζα

Διαμαρτυρία και μέσα σε γραφεία πολιτικών όπως ο Τσακ Σούμερ και ο Μπέρνι Σάντερς

capitol_jews
Πάνω από 100 άτομα, Αμερικανοεβραίοι ακτιβιστές, πραγματοποίησαν την Τετάρτη διαμαρτυρία μέσα στο Καπιτώλιο, στην Ουάσινγκτον των ΗΠΑ, ζητώντας άμεση κατάπαυση του πυρός στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας.

Η Haaretz αναφέρει μάλιστα ότι οι συγκεντρωμένοι διαμαρτύρονται ακόμη και μέσα στα γραφεία σημαινόντων πολιτικών, όπως ο επικεφαλής της ομάδας Ρεπουμπλικανών γερουσιαστών, Τσακ Σούμερ, ο Δημοκρατικός Μπέρνι Σάντερς αλλά στο γραφείο του επικεφαλής των Δημοκρατικών στη Βουλή Χακίμ Τζέφρις.





Κλείσιμο


Η αστυνομία του Καπιτωλίου προχώρησε σε συλλήψεις ακτιβιστών.




Παρόμοια διαμαρτυρία είχε λάβει χώρα και την περασμένη εβδομάδα, κατά την οποία έγιναν περίπου 400 συλλήψεις.


Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Συνάντηση του επικεφαλής της Χαμάς με τον Τούρκο ΥΠΕΞ - «Απαράδεκτες οι επιθέσεις του Ισραήλ στη Γάζα»

Όλοι θα λογοδοτήσουν για την επίθεση της Χαμάς, ακόμη κι εγώ, λέει ο Νετανιάχου

Δημοσκόπηση GPO: Μόλις μία μονάδα πάνω από το ΠΑΣΟΚ ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, έπεσε στο 12,9% - Στο 36,6% η ΝΔ

Σχετικά Άρθρα

Thema Insights

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

BEST OF NETWORK

Δείτε Επίσης