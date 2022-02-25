MENOY
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Live update όλες οι εξελίξεις

People
#TAGS:
Στίβεν Κινγκ Ουκρανία Εισβολή στην Ουκρανία

Ο Στίβεν Κινγκ για την εισβολή στην Ουκρανία: «Δεν στέκεσαι δίπλα, όταν ένα μεγάλο παιδί σπάει στο ξύλο ένα μικρό»

STEPHEN_KING

Θέση για την εισβολή στη Ρωσία πήραν και άλλες διασημότητες

Ο Στίβεν Κινγκ,  χρησιμοποιεί πολύ συχνά το Twitter για να τοποθετηθεί δημόσια για όσα συμβαίνουν στον κόσμο κι αυτή τη φορά αναφέρθηκε στην ρωσική εισβολή στην Ουκρανία.

Καθώς κλιμακώνεται η ένταση μεταξύ των δύο χωρών, ο διάσημος συγγραφέας αναφέρθηκε στην κρίση που περνά αυτή τη στιγμή η ανατολική Ευρώπη, με τον δικό του τρόπο.

«Αυτό που μάθαμε οι περισσότεροι από εμάς ως παιδιά στην παιδική χαρά: Δεν στέκεσαι δίπλα, όταν ένα μεγάλο παιδί σπάει στο ξύλο ένα μικρό παιδί. Μπορεί να φας μία ή δύο γροθιές, για να κάνεις το μεγάλο παιδί να σταματήσει, αλλά αυτό είναι το σωστό που πρέπει να κάνεις», έγραψε ο Στίβεν Κινγκ.

king1


Θέση απέναντι στην εισβολή, πήραν κι άλλες διασημότητες από τον καλλιτεχνικό χώρο, όπως η Κάρντι Μπι, ο Πιρς Μόργκαν, η Χίλαρι Κλίντον και η Σερ.



Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

Ρoή Ειδήσεων

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
δείτε όλες τις ειδήσεις

Best of Network

Δείτε Επίσης