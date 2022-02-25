Ο Στίβεν Κινγκ για την εισβολή στην Ουκρανία: «Δεν στέκεσαι δίπλα, όταν ένα μεγάλο παιδί σπάει στο ξύλο ένα μικρό»
Θέση για την εισβολή στη Ρωσία πήραν και άλλες διασημότητες
Καθώς κλιμακώνεται η ένταση μεταξύ των δύο χωρών, ο διάσημος συγγραφέας αναφέρθηκε στην κρίση που περνά αυτή τη στιγμή η ανατολική Ευρώπη, με τον δικό του τρόπο.
«Αυτό που μάθαμε οι περισσότεροι από εμάς ως παιδιά στην παιδική χαρά: Δεν στέκεσαι δίπλα, όταν ένα μεγάλο παιδί σπάει στο ξύλο ένα μικρό παιδί. Μπορεί να φας μία ή δύο γροθιές, για να κάνεις το μεγάλο παιδί να σταματήσει, αλλά αυτό είναι το σωστό που πρέπει να κάνεις», έγραψε ο Στίβεν Κινγκ.
Θέση απέναντι στην εισβολή, πήραν κι άλλες διασημότητες από τον καλλιτεχνικό χώρο, όπως η Κάρντι Μπι, ο Πιρς Μόργκαν, η Χίλαρι Κλίντον και η Σερ.
Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis.War,sanctions,invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about. https://t.co/25qemEtzF9— Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 22, 2022
Putin’s doing this because he got away with it last time in Crimea. And if he gets away with it again in Ukraine, he’ll keep invading other countries until he restores the Soviet Union. The world must unite to stop this ruthless dictator - before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/qUxogpDJLi— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 24, 2022
Why Ukraine’s Important 2🇺🇸.Putin’s despot,trump Hero,& If Given Chance Putin Will Devour Sovereign Countries,Till He Resurrects USSR💪🏼.This Will Leave Europe,Small & unprotected.Russia,China,Saudis Want 2 Bring🇺🇸2 Its Knees,& C Perfect opportunity.They C Hate,Division,Weakness.— Cher (@cher) February 23, 2022
I am praying for the people of Ukraine.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 24, 2022
The world will hold Russia and Putin accountable for the human suffering and destruction this unjustified and unprovoked war will bring.
