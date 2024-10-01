Αλάσκα: Αμερικανός πιλότος F-16 τα χρειάστηκε όταν πέρασε ξυστά δίπλα του ένα ρωσικό Su-35
Αλάσκα: Αμερικανός πιλότος F-16 τα χρειάστηκε όταν πέρασε ξυστά δίπλα του ένα ρωσικό Su-35

Δείτε το βίντεο - Το περιστατικό σημειώθηκε πάνω από την Αλάσκα

Τρόμο προκάλεσε σε Αμερικανό πιλότο F-16 που πετούσε πάνω από την Αλάσκα, Ρώσος συνάδελφός του όταν πέρασε ξυστά δίπλα του με ένα ρωσικό μαχητικό Su-35.

Στο βίντεο φαίνεται ο Αμερικανός πιλότος να λέει «τι στο καλό;» (what the fuck στο πρωτότυπο) και να κάνει έναν ελιγμό εμφανώς ταραγμένος από ό,τι είχε μόλις συμβεί.



Σύμφωνα με την North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) το περιστατικό συνέβη στις 23 Σεπτεμβρίου όταν στον εναέριο χώρο πάνω από την Αλάσκα εντοπίστηκαν δύο ρωσικά βομβαρδιστικά Tu-95 και δύο μαχητικά Su-35S.

Αν και τα τέσσερα ρωσικά αεροσκάφη παρέμεινε σε διεθνή εναέριο χώρο και δεν παραβίασαν τον εθνικό εναέριο χώρο ούτε των ΗΠΑ, ούτε του Καναδά, τα αμερικανικά F-16 παρακολουθούσαν και κατέγραφαν την πορεία τους.

«Τη Δευτέρα 23 Σεπτεμβρίου αεροσκάφος της NORAD πραγματοποίησε μια ασφαλή και πειθαρχημένη αναχαίτιση ρωσικών μαχητικών αεροσκαφών στον εναέριο χώρο πάνω από την Αλάσκα. Η συμπεριφορά του πιλότου του ενός εκ των ρωσικών Su-35 δεν ήταν ασφαλής, ήταν αντιεπαγγελματική και επικίνδυνη. Δεν ήταν κάτι που θα περίμενε να δει κανείς από κάποιον επαγγελματία πιλότο πολεμικής αεροπορίας» σχολίασε ο στρατηγός και διοικητής της NORAD, Γκρέγκορι Γκιγιό.


