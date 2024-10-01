Αλάσκα: Αμερικανός πιλότος F-16 τα χρειάστηκε όταν πέρασε ξυστά δίπλα του ένα ρωσικό Su-35

Η UNI-PHARMA συμπλήρωσε 60 χρόνια γόνιμης παρουσίας γεμάτη εντυπωσιακά επιτεύγματα και το γιορτάζει με μια καμπάνια που εστιάζει στις αξίες που την ανέδειξαν και την έφεραν ως εδώ.
Wow, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) released Insane Footage earlier today showing an Incident which happened on September 23rd, during a Professional and Routine Interception of Two Russian Tu-95MS “Bear” Strategic Bombers that had entered the Alaskan Air… pic.twitter.com/wfeRGaDFzn— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 1, 2024
“On Sept 23, 2024, NORAD aircraft flew a safe and disciplined intercept of Russian Military Aircraft in the Alaska ADIZ. The conduct of one Russian Su-35 was unsafe, unprofessional, and endangered all – not what you’d see in a professional air force.” – Gen. Gregory Guillot pic.twitter.com/gXZj3Ndkag— North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) September 30, 2024