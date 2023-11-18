Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Τουλάχιστον πέντε νεκροί από ισραηλινό πλήγμα στον προσφυγικό καταυλισμό Μπαλάτα - Δείτε βίντεο
Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Τουλάχιστον πέντε νεκροί από ισραηλινό πλήγμα στον προσφυγικό καταυλισμό Μπαλάτα - Δείτε βίντεο

Drone έπληξε κτίριο που ανήκει στη Φάταχ του Μαχμούντ Αμπάς, του προέδρου της Παλαιστινιακής Αρχής

Τουλάχιστον πέντε Παλαιστίνιοι σκοτώθηκαν και άλλοι δύο τραυματίστηκαν από ισραηλινό πλήγμα στον προσφυγικό καταυλισμό Μπαλάτα της κατεχόμενης Δυτικής Όχθης, σύμφωνα με την Παλαιστινιακή Ερυθρά Ημισέληνο.

Οι ισραηλινές ένοπλες δυνάμεις (IDF) δεν έχουν επιβεβαιώσει μέχρι στιγμής τη συγκεκριμένη αναφορά.



Το δίκτυο Al Jazeera μεταδίδει πως ισραηλινό μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος έπληξε κτίριο που ανήκει στη Φάταχ του Μαχμούντ Αμπάς, του προέδρου της Παλαιστινιακής Αρχής.

Τουλάχιστον 186 Παλαιστίνιοι, μεταξύ των οποίων 51 παιδιά, έχουν σκοτωθεί από τις ισραηλινές δυνάμεις στη Δυτική Όχθη από τις 7 Οκτωβρίου, όταν η Χαμάς εξαπέλυσε την άνευ προηγουμένου επίθεσή της στο Ισραήλ, σύμφωνα με στοιχεία του ΟΗΕ. Επιπλέον οκτώ Παλαιστίνιοι έχουν σκοτωθεί από ισραηλινούς εποίκους, ενώ τέσσερις Ισραηλινοί έχουν βρει τον θάνατο σε παλαιστινιακές επιθέσεις.



