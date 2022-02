Συνάντηση Μπλίνκεν - Κασουλίδη στο State Department

FM @ikasoulides working visit to the #US starts with an excellent meeting at @StateDept with his 🇺🇸counterpart @SecBlinken |



Full Agenda on👇🗒



▶️ CY-US Strategic Partnership 🇨🇾🇺🇸

▶️ #Cyprus Problem

▶️ Clean energy regional cooperation including 3+1

▶️ International Challenges pic.twitter.com/9ICSm2Hajo