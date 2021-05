ΗΠΑ: Επεκτάθηκε στους έφηβους 12-15 ετών η άδεια επείγουσας χρήσης του εμβολίου των Pfizer/BioNTech

FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12-15 years of age is another significant step in the fight against the #COVID19 pandemic. https://t.co/Kp1qzHOuBN

Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all our #COVID19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.