Επίδειξη δύναμης από τον Κιμ Γιονγκ Ουν με διηπειρωτικό πύραυλο που μπορεί να χτυπήσει «οπουδήποτε» στις ΗΠΑ - Δείτε φωτογραφίες και βίντεο

Σύμφωνα με το κρατικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων της Βόρειας Κορέας (KCNA), o διηπειρωτικός βαλλιστικός πύραυλος Hwasong-20, είναι το «ισχυρότερο πυρηνικό στρατηγικό οπλικό σύστημα» της χώρας

Γιώργος Χρήστου
Παρουσία του ηγέτη της Βόρειας Κορέας, Κιμ Γιονγκ Ουν, πραγματοποιήθηκε η μεγάλη στρατιωτική παρέλαση για τη συμπλήρωση 80 ετών από την ίδρυση του κυβερνώντος κόμματος, με κορυφαία στιγμή τα αποκαλυπτήρια του «πιο ισχυρού» διηπειρωτικού πυραύλου, Hwasong-20.



Στην παρέλαση έδωσαν το «παρών», μεταξύ άλλων, ο Κινέζος πρωθυπουργός Λι Τσιάνγκ, ο πρώην Ρώσος πρόεδρος Ντμίτρι Μεντβέντεφ, καθώς και ο επικεφαλής του Κομμουνιστικού Κόμματος του Βιετνάμ Το Λαμ.

Όπως μετέδωσε το κρατικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων της Βόρειας Κορέας (KCNA), o προηγμένος διηπειρωτικός βαλλιστικός πύραυλος Hwasong-20, είναι το «ισχυρότερο πυρηνικό στρατηγικό οπλικό σύστημα» της χώρας.

Το καθεστώς της Βόρειας Κορέας υποστηρίζει ότι αυτοί οι πύραυλοι έχουν τη δυνατότητα να στοχεύσουν οπουδήποτε στα ηπειρωτικά των ΗΠΑ, ωστόσο υπάρχουν ερωτήματα σχετικά με την πολυπλοκότητα του συστήματος καθοδήγησης για την επίτευξη ενός στόχου και την ικανότητα της κεφαλής που μεταφέρει να αντέξει την επανείσοδο στην ατμόσφαιρα.



«Ο Hwasong-20 αντιπροσωπεύει, προς το παρόν, την αποθέωση των φιλοδοξιών της Βόρειας Κορέας για δυνατότητες μεταφοράς πυρηνικών όπλων μεγάλου βεληνεκούς. Πρέπει να αναμένουμε ότι το σύστημα θα δοκιμαστεί πριν από το τέλος του έτους», δήλωσε ο Ankit Panda του Carnegie Endowment for International Peace με έδρα τις ΗΠΑ.

«Το σύστημα είναι πιθανό να έχει σχεδιαστεί για τη μεταφορά πολλαπλών κεφαλών... Οι πολλαπλές κεφαλές θα αυξήσουν την πίεση στα υπάρχοντα αμερικανικά συστήματα αντιπυραυλικής άμυνας και θα ενισχύσουν αυτό που ο Κιμ θεωρεί απαραίτητο για την επίτευξη σημαντικών αποτρεπτικών αποτελεσμάτων έναντι της Ουάσιγκτον».

Ανάμεσα στα άλλα οπλικά συστήματα που παρουσιάστηκαν ήταν υπερηχητικοί βαλλιστικοί πύραυλοι κρουζ, ένας νέος τύπος πολλαπλού εκτοξευτή ρουκετών και ένας εκτοξευτή για drones «αυτοκτονίας, όπως δήλωσε ο Χονγκ Μιν, αναλυτής της Βόρειας Κορέας στο Κορεατικό Ινστιτούτο για την Εθνική Ενοποίηση.

Στην ομιλία του ο Κιμ Γιονγκ Ουν επαίνεσε τα στρατεύματα της Βόρειας Κορέας που βρίσκονται σε επιχειρήσεις στο εξωτερικό, προσθέτοντας ότι ο ηρωισμός του στρατού της δεν θα φανεί μόνο στην άμυνα της χώρας, αλλά και στα «προκεχωρημένα φυλάκια της σοσιαλιστικής οικοδόμησης»



«Ο στρατός μας πρέπει να συνεχίσει να εξελίσσεται σε μια ανίκητη οντότητα που καταστρέφει όλες τις απειλές», είπε, ακόμα, ο Κιμ, ο οποίος την Παρασκευή είχε συνομιλίες με τον Μεντβέντεφ, με τον εκπρόσωπο της Ρωσίας να τονίζει ότι η θυσία των βορειοκορεατών στρατιωτών που πολεμούν στην στρατιωτική της εκστρατεία στην Ουκρανία αποδεικνύει την εμπιστοσύνη στις σχέσεις μεταξύ των δύο χωρών.

