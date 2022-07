Europol: Επιχείρηση σε 22 χώρες - Χειροπέδες σε 130 άτομα για λαθραία διακίνηση ανθρώπων

🚨 More than 130 arrests during EU-wide action against child trafficking.



👮‍♂️👮‍♀️ The joint action day included law enforcement entities from 22 countries, with support from Europol, @Frontex & @INTERPOL_HQ.



Press Release ⤵️https://t.co/EnPqdXD1I4 #EMPACT pic.twitter.com/JhzsAnZvQo