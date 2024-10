Αν Χάθαγουεϊ: Ζήτησε συγγνώμη από δημοσιογράφο που είχε φέρει σε δύσκολη θέση σε συνέντευξή της

The name of the journalist is Kjersti Flaa. She posted this interview that she did with Anne Hathaway back in 2012. Anne was promoting her new film at the time, “Les Misérables”. Anne is definitely cold here but haven’t we always known Anne Hathaway to be lind of cold and rude sometimes?!? Am I crazy?? Cause I feel like we’ve known this for a long time. Anyways, what do you think of the interview?? #annehathaway #kjerstiflaa #lesmiserables #interview #celebrity #media #journalist #rude #anne