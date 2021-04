Έλβις Κοστέλο: Κυκλοφόρησε το νέο του EP με γαλλόφωνες εκδοχές των κομματιών του

@IggyPop explained the genesis of “No Flag (Chanté)” et “No Flag (Parlé)” saying “Nobody official asked for it. It was just Elvis and (his wife) Diana (Krall) asking, ‘Do you want to sing this in French?’ Watch "No Flag (Chanté)” lyric video: https://t.co/lBT3A8YLnj pic.twitter.com/OxkTU9GRjj