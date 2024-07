Euro 2024: Ο Μερίνο σκόραρε στο ίδιο γήπεδο με τον πατέρα του 33 χρόνια μετά και πανηγύρισε με τον ίδιο τρόπο - Δείτε βίντεο

5th November, 1991 - Miguel Merino scores for Osasuna vs Stuttgart during a UEFA cup 2nd round match at the Neckarstadion



5th July 2024 - Mikel Merino, his son, scores the winner for Spain vs Germany in the same stadium