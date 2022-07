Σε κλοιό ακραίου καύσωνα η Ευρώπη - Μάχη με τις φλόγες σε Γαλλία και Ιβηρική, συναγερμός για 40άρια στη Βρετανία

This #heatwave coming in is gonna be so dangerous to the elderly and vulnerable I'm surprised it isn't a Tory policy. https://t.co/OjfH35YPG9

Our @metoffice forecasters have issued the first ever Red Extreme heat warning for unprecedented heat across parts of the UK on Monday and Tuesday.



Please take this warning seriously and take steps to keep you and those around you safe. #heatwave pic.twitter.com/vjMUsvYtbP