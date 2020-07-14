Ολίβια Κούλπο: Η Μις Υφήλιος 2012 ποζάρει με μαγιό και «ρίχνει» το Sports Illustrated
Η εντυπωσιακή ηθοποιός και μοντέλο Ολίβια Κούλπο κοσμεί την ειδική έκδοση με μαγιό του δημοφιλούς περιοδικού Sports Illustrated
Γαλουχημένη σε μια συντηρητική ιταλική οικογένεια ξεκίνησε σε πολύ νεαρή ηλικία τα πρώτα της βήματα στο χώρο του θεάματος. Με τη συμμετοχή της σε μικρούς διαγωνισμούς ομορφιάς της γειτονιάς της έφτασε να κατακτήσει την «κορυφή του κόσμου».
To 2012 στέφθηκε κατά σειρά Miss Rhode Island, Miss USA και τελικά Miss Universe. Η ακαταμάχητη μελαχρινή ομορφιά της Αμερικανίδας, καθώς και το φλογερό ταπεραμέντο της είναι αδύνατο να αφήσει τον οποιοδήποτε αδιάφορο, προσόντα που κεφαλοποιεί μέσα από εκατομμύρια followers στο Instagram και φωτογραφήσεις στα μεγαλύτερα περιοδικά του πλανήτη.
Μάλιστα το 2018, κατάφερε να κατακτήσει ακόμα έναν στόχο της και να φωτογραφηθεί στο «Ευαγγέλιο των μοντέλων» πoυ δεν είναι άλλο από το περιοδικό Sports Illustrated.
Το κορίτσι του σταρ του NFL, Κρίστιαν ΜακΚάφρεϊ στην τελευταία της δουλειά, ποζάρει (ξανά) στο εξώφυλλο του Sports Illustrated με θέμα τα μαγιό, κερδίζοντας τόσο τα χιλιάδες like των ακολούθων της, όσο και τον θαυμασμό του αγαπημένού της.
«Oυάου! Έχω μείνει άφωνη και ακόμα δεν το πιστεύω» έγραψε στον λογαριασμό της στο Instagram, συμπληρώνοντας ότι «είμαι ευγνώμων για την εμπειρία με το Sports Illutrated».
Φυσικά το εν λόγω εξώφυλλο δεν πέρασε απαρατήρητο από τον αγαπημένο της επιθετικό του αμερικανικού ποδοσφαίρου, «Συγχαρητήρια στη βασίλισσα» ήταν το σχόλιο του υπερήφανου συντρόφου της.
Η καυτή Ολίβια αποτελεί μόλις το τρίτο μοντέλο μετά τις Kate Bock και Jasmine Sanders, που κοσμούν το εξώφυλλο της ειδικής έκδοσης του δημοφιλούς περιοδικού, αποδεικνύοντας πως δε συγκαταλέγεται τυχαία μεταξύ των ωραιότερων γυναικών στις ΗΠΑ.
