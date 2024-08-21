Ρωσία: Η Μόσχα αντιμέτωπη με «μια από τις μεγαλύτερες επιδρομές» από drones που έχει εξαπολυθεί ποτέ, λέει ο δήμαρχος
Ρωσία: Η Μόσχα αντιμέτωπη με «μια από τις μεγαλύτερες επιδρομές» από drones που έχει εξαπολυθεί ποτέ, λέει ο δήμαρχος

Συνολικά καταρρίφθηκαν 45 μη επανδρωμένα εναέρια οχήματα που εξαπέλυσαν οι ουκρανικές ένοπλες δυνάμεις εναντίον της ρωσικής επικράτειας

Ο δήμαρχος της Μόσχας ανακοίνωσε τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες σήμερα ότι η ρωσική πρωτεύουσα βρέθηκε στο στόχαστρο ουκρανικής επιδρομής με drones εφόρμησης, «μιας από τις μεγαλύτερες» που έχουν εξαπολυθεί «ποτέ», κατ’ αυτόν, εναντίον της καρδιάς της ρωσικής εξουσίας. «Άλλα δυο drones που πέταγαν προς την κατεύθυνση της Μόσχας καταρρίφθηκαν», ανέφερε ο Σεργκέι Σαμπιάνιν στις 04:43 (τοπική ώρα και ώρα Ελλάδας), έπειτα από σειρά παρόμοιων αναρτήσεων στην πλατφόρμα Telegram.

Η αντιαεροπορική άμυνα «πολλαπλών επιπέδων» της Μόσχας «μας επέτρεψε να αποτρέψουμε επιτυχώς όλες τις επιθέσεις. Οι δυνάμεις αντιαεροπορικής άμυνας του υπουργείου Άμυνας κατέρριψαν 10» drones, διαβεβαίωσε ο αιρετός. Πάντα σύμφωνα με τον κ. Σαμπιάνιν, επρόκειτο για «μια από τις μεγαλύτερες απόπειρες επίθεσης εναντίον της Μόσχας με drones που έχουν γίνει ποτέ».
 

Ρωσικά πρακτορεία ειδήσεων μεταδίδουν πως συνολικά καταρρίφθηκαν 45 μη επανδρωμένα εναέρια οχήματα που εξαπέλυσαν οι ουκρανικές ένοπλες δυνάμεις εναντίον της ρωσικής επικράτειας.

Τρία μη επανδρωμένα εναέρια οχήματα εφόρμησης που κινούνταν προς τη Μόσχα καταρρίφθηκαν στους αιθέρες πάνω από την Παντόλσκ, στην περιφέρεια της πρωτεύουσας της Ρωσίας, ανέφερε νωρίτερα ο δήμαρχος Σαμπιάνιν. «Σύμφωνα με τα πρώτα δεδομένα, δεν υπάρχουν ζημιές ούτε θύματα στην τοποθεσία όπου κατέπεσαν συντρίμμια», διαβεβαίωσε.

Η ρωσική αντιαεροπορική άμυνα κατέρριψε drones κατά τη διάρκεια της νύχτας σε διάφορους τομείς. Στην περιφέρεια Μπριάνσκ (νοτιοδυτικά), που γειτονεύει με την Ουκρανία, καταστράφηκαν 18, σύμφωνα με τον περιφερειάρχη Αλεξάντερ Μπογκαμάς, που εκφράστηκε επίσης μέσω Telegram. «Δεν υπάρχουν ούτε θύματα, ούτε ζημιές», πρόσθεσε.

Νοτιότερα, στην Μπιέλγκοροντ, καταρρίφθηκαν «πολλά» drones, ανέφερε ο περιφερειάρχης Βιτσισλάβ Γκλάντκοφ.
 

Από την πλευρά του ο Βασίλι Γκόλουμπεφ, ο περιφερειάρχης της Ραστόφ (νοτιοδυτικά), ανέφερε πως συστοιχίες της αντιαεροπορικής άμυνας κατέστρεψαν περί τη 01:00 «πύραυλο» που εκτόξευσαν οι ένοπλες δυνάμεις της Ουκρανίας, χωρίς να αναφερθούν θύματα ούτε σε αυτή την επίθεση. Η πόλη της Μόσχας και η περιφέρειά της, 500 και πλέον χιλιόμετρα από τα σύνορα με την Ουκρανία, έχουν ήδη γίνει στόχος ουκρανικών επιθέσεων με drones στο παρελθόν, που πάντως γενικά είναι σπάνιες.

Το καλοκαίρι του 2023 είχαν καταστραφεί τέτοια εναέρια οχήματα σε συνοικία με ουρανοξύστες, ενώ τον Μάιο του 2023 είχαν την ίδια τύχη δυο drones σε μικρή απόσταση από το Κρεμλίνο. Η Ρωσία εξάλλου έχει βρεθεί αντιμέτωπη με επίθεση των ουκρανικών ενόπλων δυνάμεων στην περιφέρεια Κουρσκ εδώ και δυο εβδομάδες, ενώ οι δυνάμεις τους συνεχίζουν την προέλασή τους στο ανατολικό μέτωπο της Ουκρανίας. Η Μόσχα αποκλείει κάθε διαπραγμάτευση με το Κίεβο «σε αυτό το στάδιο» του πολέμου.


