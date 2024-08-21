Ρωσία: Η Μόσχα αντιμέτωπη με «μια από τις μεγαλύτερες επιδρομές» από drones που έχει εξαπολυθεί ποτέ, λέει ο δήμαρχος

❗️🇺🇦⚔️🇷🇺 - During the night, Moscow region air defense shot down 10 Ukrainian drones trying to attack the city.



According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, there were no injuries or damage caused by the wreckage.



Sobyanin highlighted that this was one of the most massive drone… pic.twitter.com/qkqRd7Fx3Y