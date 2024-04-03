Σουηδία: Οδηγοί εγκλωβίστηκαν για πάνω από δέκα ώρες λόγω χιονιά - «Η κυβέρνηση είναι ακόμη σε διακοπές του Πάσχα;»
Σουηδία Χιόνια Χιονοπτώσεις

Σουηδία: Οδηγοί εγκλωβίστηκαν για πάνω από δέκα ώρες λόγω χιονιά - «Η κυβέρνηση είναι ακόμη σε διακοπές του Πάσχα;»

Ο υπουργός Υποδομών της χώρας υποχρεώθηκε να αποχωρήσει από συνάντηση με ομολόγους του στις Βρυξέλλες, προκειμένου να διαχειριστεί την κρίση

hioni
15 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Παρέλυσαν σήμερα αρκετοί αυτοκινητόδρομοι στη νότια Σουηδία εξαιτίας της σφοδρής χιονόπτωσης τη νύχτα που πέρασε, με αποτέλεσμα πολλοί να εγκλωβιστούν στα οχήματά τους για περισσότερες από 10 ώρες.

Ύστερα από ένα ανοιξιάτικο Σαββατοκύριακο, η Σουηδία βρέθηκε αντιμέτωπη με κύμα ψύχους και έντονες χιονοπτώσεις, ιδίως στο νότιο τμήμα της χώρας.





Κλείσιμο
Καθώς πλήθαιναν οι αναφορές για εγκλωβισμένους οδηγούς, ο υπουργός Υποδομών Αντρέας Κάρλσον υποχρεώθηκε να αποχωρήσει από συνάντηση με ομολόγους του στις Βρυξέλλες, προκειμένου να διαχειριστεί την κρίση.





Σε συνέντευξη Τύπου το απόγευμα, ο Κάρλσον είπε πως «τα χειρότερα πέρασαν» και η κυκλοφορία αποκαθίσταται σταδιακά στους περισσότερους οδικούς άξονες. Κάλεσε επίσης τους αυτοκινητιστές που είχαν βάλει ήδη θερινά ελαστικά στα οχήματά τους, να μην κυκλοφορούν σε χιονισμένους δρόμους «για κανέναν λόγο».

Έκανε ειδική αναφορά σε οδηγούς φορτηγών που δεν διαθέτουν «κατάλληλα ελαστικά», επισημαίνοντας ότι ακινητοποιημένα «βαρέα οχήματα» ευθύνονταν σε πολλές περιπτώσεις για διακοπή της κυκλοφορίας σε τμήματα του οδικού δικτύου το τελευταίο 24ωρο.





«Είναι πολύ νωρίς για να πούμε τι έφταιξε, αλλά είναι ''προφανές'' ότι η συντήρηση του οδικού δικτύου μπορεί να βελτιωθεί», συμπλήρωσε ο υπουργός Υποδομών της Σουηδίας.





Αντιδράσεις κατά της κυβέρνησης

Από την πλευρά τους, οι οδηγοί φορτηγών επέκριναν την κυβέρνηση για την ευθύνη που τους καταλόγισε αναφορικά με το κυκλοφοριακό χάος, ενώ εκπρόσωποι της αντιπολίτευσης κατηγόρησαν την κυβέρνηση για αδράνεια.





«Η κυβέρνηση είναι ακόμη σε διακοπές του Πάσχα;» διερωτήθηκε η Λένα Χάλενγκρεν, επικεφαλής της κοινοβουλευτικής ομάδας των Σοσιαλδημοκρατών.

Πηγή ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

15 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

