Βρετανία: Αναστάτωση σε πτήση - Αεροσκάφος βγήκε εκτός διαδρόμου κατά την προσγείωση
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Αεροπλάνο Προσγείωση Βρετανία Κακοκαιρία

Βρετανία: Αναστάτωση σε πτήση - Αεροσκάφος βγήκε εκτός διαδρόμου κατά την προσγείωση

Το αεροπλάνο είχε αναχωρήσει από την Κέρκυρα με προορισμό το αεροδρόμιο Λιντς Μπράντφορντ στο δυτικό Γιορκσάιρ - Δεν αναφέρθηκαν τραυματισμοί

aeroplano-tui
Σοβαρά προβλήματα έχει προκαλέσει στη Βρετανία η κακοκαιρία «Μπαμπέτ».

Μάλιστα, το απόγευμα της Παρασκευής (20/10) στο αεροδρόμιο Λιντς Μπράντφορντ ένα αεροπλάνο βγήκε από τον διάδρομο προσγείωσης εν μέσω ισχυρής βροχής και θυελλωδών ανέμων, σύμφωνα με το BBC.

Δείτε βίντεο:



Η πτήση της TUI από την Κέρκυρα «βγήκε από τον διάδρομο κατά την προσγείωση» στο αεροδρόμιο Λιντς Μπράντφορντ (LBA), δήλωσε η εταιρεία.

«Ήταν μία σκληρή προσγείωση. Προσγειώθηκε κάπως πλαγίως και στη συνέχεια κατέληξε στο γρασίδι» είπε αυτόπτης μάρτυρας.

Η Πυροσβεστική και υπηρεσία διάσωσης του δυτικού Γιορκσάιρ τόνισαν ότι «δεν αναφέρθηκαν τραυματισμοί ή φωτιά».

Κλείσιμο


Από την πλευρά του, εκπρόσωπος του αεροδρομίου ανέφερε: «Μπορούμε να επιβεβαιώσουμε ότι η πτήση TOM3551 της TUI που έφτασε από την Κέρκυρα στο LBA σήμερα το απόγευμα μετακινήθηκε εκτός διαδρόμου κατά την προσγείωση. Συνεργαζόμαστε με την αεροπορική εταιρεία, τις σχετικές ομάδες επιχειρήσεων και τις αρχές έκτακτης ανάγκης για την αντιμετώπιση αυτής της κατάστασης και την ασφαλή απομάκρυνση των επιβατών από το αεροσκάφος».

