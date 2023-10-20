Σκωτία: Δύο νεκροί και πρωτοφανείς πλημμύρες από την κακοκαιρία «Μπαμπέτ»

Απαραίτητη η ασφάλιση κατοικίας, ύστερα και από τις τελευταίες φυσικές καταστροφές που έπληξαν τη χώρα
Μια κίνηση που μπορεί να αποδειχθεί πραγματικά σωτήρια για τους ιδιοκτήτες ακινήτων μετά από φυσικές καταστροφές.
1/2 #Scotland: Video of The River South Esk between Gella Bridge and Cortachy this morning. I've posted a photo showing what the river normally looks like in Cortachy below. 👇#StormBabet #Babet #SevereWeatherpic.twitter.com/j9UJhbuy6u— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) October 20, 2023
#StormBabet 2 DEAD AS FLOODING CHAOS STRIKES UK A 56-year-old man died after his van hit a tree near Forfar, and a 67-year-old woman was killed after being swept into the Water of Lee - Our thoughts to the families. #Flooding pic.twitter.com/rUponjycxI— NEWS FOR YOU (@Learningforu1) October 20, 2023
Sadly this is Baslow at the moment 😳 #StormBabet #derbyshire pic.twitter.com/EjNhWOoMMj— Cheryl Wade (@Wadeybunch29) October 20, 2023
Last 18 hours on the North Esk river webcam at Gannochy Bridge in Edzell. Our local river webcams are available here: https://t.co/wEdZRLGa2G - #StormBabet #Babet #Scotland #SevereWeather #Angus #Laurencekirk #flood #Aberdeenshire pic.twitter.com/teI2EAS6u9— Glyn (@farsondigital) October 20, 2023
I do wonder why those lads thought it was a good idea— Lucy Crisp (@lucycrispmusic) October 20, 2023
📍Clay Cross, Derbyshire
#StormBabet pic.twitter.com/0en9va5jWG
Ashbourne this afternoon.— CP 🇺🇦 (@Polewka123) October 20, 2023
Nuts. #StormBabet pic.twitter.com/VNLVaNV2Zi
Another clip from Chesterfield this afternoon.#StormBabet #floods #Flooding #Derbyshirepic.twitter.com/VKvEYVZ0jy— MetWatch ☈ (@MetWatchUK) October 20, 2023
Storm Babet causes havoc#StormBabet #floods #Scotland #UK pic.twitter.com/cmXCmWTFeA— Shadab Javed (@JShadab1) October 20, 2023