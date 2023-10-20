Σκωτία: Δύο νεκροί και πρωτοφανείς πλημμύρες από την κακοκαιρία «Μπαμπέτ»
Σκωτία: Δύο νεκροί και πρωτοφανείς πλημμύρες από την κακοκαιρία «Μπαμπέτ»

Αποκλεισμένες κοινότητες, διακοπές ρεύματος και πλημμυροπαθείς που θα είναι μήνες μακριά από τις κατοικίες τους έφεραν τα ακραία καιρικά φαινόμενα

Έπειτα από ένα θερμό καλοκαίρι, η κακοκαιρία «Μπαμπέτ» χτυπά τη Βρετανία και την Ιρλανδία αφήνοντας πίσω της τουλάχιστον δύο νεκρούς και εκτεταμένες καταστροφές από τις καταρρακτώδεις βροχές.

Τα φαινόμενα πλήττουν από την Τετάρτη μια τεράστια ζώνη από τη Βόρεια Ιρλανδία μέχρι τη βόρεια Σκωτία.

Στη Σκωτία μία γυναίκα 57 ετών έχασε τη ζωή της την Πέμπτη όταν παρασύρθηκε από ποτάμι.

Επίσης την Πέμπτη, ένας άνδρας 56 ετών σκοτώθηκε όταν ένα δέντρο έπεσε πάνω στο φορτηγάκι του.




Επιπλέον αγνοείται η τύχη ενός άνδρα που παρασύρθηκε με το αυτοκίνητό του από τα νερά σε περιοχή της Σκωτίας.




Στην περιοχή Άνγκους, όπου έχασε τη ζωή της η γυναίκα, εκατοντάδες άνθρωποι χρειάστηκε να εγκαταλείψουν τα σπίτια τους από την Πέμπτη, εξαιτίας των πλημμυρών. Σε κάποιες περιπτώσεις οι λιμενικοί πήγαιναν πόρτα-πόρτα για να ζητήσουν από τους κατοίκους να εγκαταλείψουν τα σπίτια τους. Υπάρχουν ακόμη και αναφορές για εγκλωβισμένους κατοίκους.



Τα ξημερώματα της Παρασκευής έσπασαν τα αναχώματα στον ποταμό Μπρέτσιν και η στάθμη του νερού στον ποταμό είναι 4,4 μέτρα πάνω από το κανονικό, το υψηλότερο που έχει καταγραφεί.



Το Sky News αναφέρει ότι η κατάσταση στο Άνγκους είναι τόσο δύσκολη ώστε σε κάποια σημεία οι κάτοικοι δεν θα μπορέσουν να επιστρέψουν στα σπίτια τους πριν από τα Χριστούγεννα, δηλαδή σε δύο μήνες από σήμερα.

Πολλά σχολεία ήταν κλειστά σήμερα στην περιοχή, δρόμοι είχαν αποκλειστεί και περισσότερες από 20.000 κατοικίες είχαν διακοπές ρεύματος.



Η Μετεωρολογική Υπηρεσία προειδοποίησε ότι ορισμένες κοινότητες μπορεί να αποκοπούν για πολλές ημέρες εξαιτίας της καταιγίδας «Μπαμπέτ». Ορατός είναι και ο κίνδυνος κατολισθήσεων στη Σκωτία.

Ριπές ανέμου σχεδόν 100 χλμ/ώρα αναμένονται σήμερα Παρασκευή με κίνδυνο πολύ υψηλά κύματα στις παράκτιες περιοχές.




Στην Ιρλανδία, εκατοντάδες κτίρια πλημμύρισαν στο Κορκ, στα νότια της χώρας, όπου καταγράφηκαν οι χειρότερες πλημμύρες εδώ και τουλάχιστον 30 χρόνια. Σε μία περίπτωση χρειάστηκε η ανάπτυξη δυνάμεων του στρατού για να εκκενώσει τους κατοίκους και ένα νοσοκομείο στην πόλη Μίντλετον.

Για το Σάββατο είναι σε ισχύ προειδοποιήσεις στο κόκκινο και το πορτοκαλί επίπεδο (τα δύο υψηλότερα) για μεγάλες περιοχές στην ανατολική πλευρά της Σκωτίας. Επηρεάζονται επίσης, αν και σε μικρότερο βαθμό, περιοχές στην Αγγλία και τη βόρεια Ουαλία.

Στη Βόρεια Ιρλανδία και την υπόλοιπη Αγγλία τα φαινόμενα θα είναι λιγότερο έντονα.

Οι μετεωρολόγοι τονίζουν ότι, λόγω της κλιματικής αλλαγής, τα ακραία φαινόμενα στο μέλλον θα επαναλαμβάνονται σε μεγαλύτερη κλίμακα.


