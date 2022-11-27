Σενάριο «βόμβα» από τους Times: Ο Μέσι οδεύει στην Ίντερ Μαϊάμι του Ντέιβιντ Μπέκαμ
Σενάριο «βόμβα» από τους Times: Ο Μέσι οδεύει στην Ίντερ Μαϊάμι του Ντέιβιντ Μπέκαμ

Σε περίπτωση που ο Αργεντινός σούπερ σταρ αποφασίσει να μετακομίσει στο MLS θα γίνει αυτομάτως ο πιο ακριβοπληρωμένος παίκτης στην ιστορία του - Η ομάδα του Ντέιβιντ Μπέκαμ θέλει να αποκτήσει επίσης τον Λουίς Σουάρες και τον Σεσκ Φάμπρεγκας

Συνεχίζονται τα σενάρια αναφορικά με το που θα συνεχίσει την καριέρα του ο Λιονέλ Μέσι μετά το καλοκαίρι του 2023, όταν και θα ολοκληρωθεί το συμβόλαιό του με την Παρι Σεν Ζερμέν.

Σε αποκλειστικό τους ρεπορτάζ οι Times του Λονδίνου έριξαν την «βόμβα» λέγοντας ότι ο Αργεντινός σούπερ σταρ βρίσκεται πολύ κοντά στην οριστική του συμφωνία με την Ίντερ Μαϊάμι. Μάλιστα στο ίδιο δημοσίευμα αναφέρεται ότι η ομάδα που βρίσκεται στην ιδιοκτησία του Ντέιβιντ Μπέκαμ θέλει πέραν του Μέσι να αποκτήσει τον Λουίς Σουάρες και τον Σεσκ Φάμπρεγκας.
Σε περίπτωση που ο 35χρονος Μέσι αποφασίσει να αγωνιστεί στο MLS, θα γίνει ο πιο ακριβοπληρωμένος παίκτης στην ιστορία του, ενώ το δημοσίευμα των Times σημειώνει ότι οι επαφές είναι σε προχωρημένο στάδιο, ενώ και ο Μπέκαμ διατηρεί εξαιρετικές σχέσεις με τον Μέσι λόγω της Adidas αλλά και με τους διοικούντες την Παρί, μιας και είναι ο πρεσβευτής του Μουντιάλ στο Κατάρ. Σημειώνεται ότι προπονητής στην Ίντερ Μαϊάμι είναι ο άλλοτε άσσος της Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ Φιλ Νέβιλ.


