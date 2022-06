Οικονόμου: Θα υπάρξει προσφυγή για την χρήση του όρου «Turkaegean» από την Τουρκία εντός της ΕΕ

Turkey has made a trademark registration application in the US for “TurkAegean” — its fairytale version of the Aegean sea that has been populated by Greece’s islands for centuries.



It was thankfully denied earlier this month. https://t.co/Q6JBCvgTuBhttps://t.co/SYuNWzwyv2 pic.twitter.com/g4bsXMxPD8