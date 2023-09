Κακοκαιρία Daniel στη Λιβύη - Συγκλονίζουν οι επιζώντες: Ξαφνικά ακούσαμε μια τεράστια έκρηξη, οι δρόμοι γέμισαν νεκρούς

More apocalyptic scenes emerging from Derna, Libya courtesy of ليبيا الأحرار The scale and level of destruction is hard to comprehend. Local reports suggest that 25% of the city has been destroyed or severely damaged. Death toll now exceeds 3,500. pic.twitter.com/PnVyMyTh3x

I lived in #Libya in the past decade more than I lived in my home country, Egypt, it has been always a second home to me, and I owe it a lot of who I am.

The unprecedented natural disaster that hammered the city of #derna is barely getting any coverage, 1/3 pic.twitter.com/HMyS2Ctq3m