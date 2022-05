Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Οι Ρώσοι βομβάρδισαν σχολείο και οικοτροφείο στο Τσερνίχιβ, 3 νεκροί και 12 τραυματίες

At least 3 people were killed & 12 wounded by a Russian airstrike on a school and orphanage in Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv Oblast, last night, SES reported.



Russia also launched missile strikes on Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast & Zaporizhia this morning.https://t.co/e5F2iqEyRw pic.twitter.com/tnjrRgbl22