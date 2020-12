Χάος στην Αλβανία: Κύμα οργής μετά τον θάνατο 25χρονου από αστυνομικά πυρά

LIVE: Protesters in #Tirana burn the Christmas tree placed at the Prime Ministry's building. © JOQ Albania #Albania #PoliceBrutality #drejtesiperklodianin pic.twitter.com/VYbU7Qh2MT

Hundreds of young protestors gathered tonight in Tirana burning down the Christmas tree at the PM office in Albania 🇦🇱, after a 25 year old man was shot dead by the police for not respecting the Covid19 curfew. pic.twitter.com/STFmD8TdbS