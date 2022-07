Λίλαρντ: Ο τελευταίος των ρομαντικών είναι... killer μιας άλλης εποχής

Damian Lillard's Trail Blazer franchise ranks:



🕒 2nd in points (17,510)

🕒 2nd in FG made (5,725)

🕒 2nd in minutes (25,835)

🕒 4th in games (711)



In all 3 categories where he's currently 2nd, he only trails Clyde Drexler. Now, Dame has at least 2 more seasons to gain on him. pic.twitter.com/XhzPF10dRA