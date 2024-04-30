Μπακς: Οι Αντετοκούνμπο και Λίλαρντ παραμένουν αμφίβολοι για το Game 5

Έκφραση αγάπης και λόγος απόλαυσης, αναπόσπαστο κομμάτι των γαστρονομικών εθίμων που λατρεύουν μικροί και μεγάλοι, τα σοκολατένια αυγά είναι σημείο αναφοράς για το Πάσχα.
There is doubt that Bucks All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf strain) and Damian Lillard (Achilles tendon strain) will be able to play in potential elimination Game 5 vs. Pacers on Tuesday down 3-1, sources say. Both have tricky strains that complicate returns and create risk. pic.twitter.com/O235igT1D7— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 29, 2024