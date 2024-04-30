ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Μπακς: Οι Αντετοκούνμπο και Λίλαρντ παραμένουν αμφίβολοι για το Game 5

Οι Μπακς υποδέχονται Πέισερς για το Game 5 (1/5, 4:30) δίχως περιθώριο για νέα απώλεια στη σειρά με την Ιντιάνα ωστόσο η συμμετοχή των Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο και Ντέιμιαν Λίλαρντ παραμένει αμφίβολη

antetokounmpo
Οι Ιντιάνα Πέισερς βρίσκονται μια νίκη μακριά από την πρόκριση στα ημιτελικά της Ανατολής του NBA, κάνοντας πρόσφατα το 3-1 απέναντι στους Μιλγουόκι Μπακς και πλέον η σειρά συνεχίζεται τα ξημερώματα της Μεγάλης Τετάρτης (1/5, 4:30) στο Fiserv Forum.

Το ζήτημα έχει να κάνει με τη συμμετοχή των Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο και Ντέιμιαν Λίλαρντ αφού σύμφωνα με τον Shams Charania, αμφότεροι παραμένουν αμφίβολοι.

Ο «Greek Freak» ταλαιπωρείται το τελευταίο διάστημα από ένα πρόβλημα στην αριστερή γάμπα το οποίο τον κρατάει μακριά από τα παρκέ και δεν του έχει επιτρέψει να αγωνιστεί σε κανένα ματς της σειράς με τους Πέισερς.

Εκτός δράσης είναι και ο Ντέιμιαν Λίλαρντ με πρόβλημα στον αχίλλειο τένοντα.



