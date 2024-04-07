Το κόμικ με την πρώτη εμφάνιση του Σούπερμαν πωλείται σε τιμή ρεκόρ 6 εκατομμυρίων δολαρίων
Κόμικ Δημοπρασία Σούπερμαν Superman

Το κόμικ με την πρώτη εμφάνιση του Σούπερμαν πωλείται σε τιμή ρεκόρ 6 εκατομμυρίων δολαρίων

Έγινε το πιο ακριβό κόμικ όλων των εποχών, σύμφωνα με την Heritage Auctions - Όταν κυκλοφόρησε για πρώτη φορά πριν από 86 χρόνια κόστιζε μόλις 10 σεντς ανά τεύχος

MixCollage-07-Apr-2024-05-22-AM-908
Ένα κόμικ του 1938 με την πρώτη εμφάνιση του Σούπερμαν πουλήθηκε για 6 εκατομμύρια δολάρια σε δημοπρασία την Πέμπτη, και έγινε το πιο ακριβό κόμικ όλων των εποχών, σύμφωνα με την Heritage Auctions, που διαχειρίστηκε την πώληση.

Ο οίκος δημοπρασιών το ονόμασε το «πιο σημαντικό κόμικ που κυκλοφόρησε ποτέ», καθώς σύστησε τον υπερήρωα με την κόκκινη μπέρτα και τη μπλε στολή στον κόσμο. Όταν κυκλοφόρησε για πρώτη φορά πριν από 86 χρόνια κόστιζε μόλις 10 σεντς ανά τεύχος.



"Χωρίς τον Superman και το Action Comics Νο. 1, ποιος ξέρει αν θα υπήρχε ποτέ μια Χρυσή Εποχή των κόμικ - ή αν το μέσο θα γινόταν αυτό που είναι σήμερα", δήλωσε ο αντιπρόεδρος της Heritage Auctions, Μπάρι Σάντοβαλ λίγο πριν από την πώληση.

Παρά την ηλικία του, το κόμικ ήταν ακόμα σε πολύ καλή κατάσταση, με πλούσια χρώματα και λίγη φθορά. Μόνο δύο άλλα μη αποκατεστημένα αντίγραφα υπάρχουν σε καλύτερη κατάσταση, ανέφερε η Heritage Auctions, και μόνο 100 συνολικά υπολογίζεται ότι θα σωθούν από τα 200.000 που είχαν εκτυπωθεί αρχικά.

Η ιστορία, που γράφτηκε από τους φίλους Jerry Siegel και Joe Shuster, αποκαλύπτει την προέλευση του Superman ως εξωγήινου παιδιού που στάλθηκε στη Γη για να ξεφύγει από την καταστροφή του πλανήτη του και παρουσιάζει το έρωτά του, τη Λόις Λέιν.

action-comics-1-heritage-auctionsv2


Είναι τέτοια η αξία αυτού του συγκεκριμένου τεύχους που οι χαλαρές μεμονωμένες σελίδες έχουν αγγίξει έως και 60.000 $ η καθεμία, πρόσθεσε ο οίκος δημοπρασιών. Άλλα αντίτυπα έχουν επίσης πουληθεί σε τιμές ρεκόρ, συμπεριλαμβανομένου ενός του 2021 που κόστισε 3,25 εκατομμύρια δολάρια και έγινε το πιο ακριβό κόμικ εκείνη την εποχή.

Ο Σούπερμαν έγινε ένας από τους πιο αναγνωρίσιμους και ανθεκτικούς χαρακτήρες της αμερικανικής ποπ κουλτούρας, δημιουργώντας από ταινίες, βιβλία, παιχνίδια μέχρι και μια τεράστια γκάμα διάφορων αντικειμένων.






1 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

