Δείτε πώς θα είναι το βιντεοκλίπ των Coldplay που γυρίστηκε στο Ηρώδειο

COLDPLAY's New Sinlge in Athens

(10 June 2024) 🌜💙🇬🇷🏛️🇬🇷🩷🌛

Behind-the-scenes of Coldplay‘s music video for the new single "It Feels Like I'm Falling In Love", filmed at the foot of Acropolis at Heródeion Roman Theatre in Athens, Greece. pic.twitter.com/Pmru7dBDZE