Βρετανία: Ανθρωποκυνηγητό για άνδρα με βαλλίστρα μετά τη δολοφονία τριών γυναικών κοντά στο Λονδίνο

Have you seen Kyle Clifford? 🚨



Following a triple murder in #Bushey yesterday (Tues 9 July) we're seeking Clifford in connection with the incident.



He could be in #Hertfordshire or North #London. He may be in possession of a crossbow, do not approach.https://t.co/7KonpBsLiB pic.twitter.com/C8nHkXLQy6