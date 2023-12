Γάζα: Νεκρός εικονολήπτης του Al Jazeera από ισραηλινή επιδρομή στη Χαν Γιουνίς

The @AJArabic journalist Wael_Al_Dahdouh, who previously lost his family in an Israeli airstrike, and the photographer (who's still trapped and bleeding), Samer_Abu_Dakka, were just targeted by the IDF.



The world watches and hears but does nothing !!#سامر_أبو_دقة #وائل_الدحدوح pic.twitter.com/X2vLBDYoKj