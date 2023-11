Ισραήλ μετά τo πλήγμα σε ασθενοφόρα: «Τα χρησιμοποιούσε η Χαμάς για να μεταφέρει τρομοκράτες και όπλα»

A Hamas terrorist cell was identified using an ambulance. In response, an IDF aircraft struck and neutralized the Hamas terrorists, who were operating within the ambulance. We emphasize that this area in Gaza is a war zone. Civilians are repeatedly called upon to evacuate…

Hamas has a long record of abusing ambulances in Gaza to move combatants, commanders and weapons. By doing so, they are violating int' law. When we perceive an immediate threat, we are well within our rights to strike as they have relinquished special protection.