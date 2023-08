Τυφώνας Ιντάλια: Κάτω από το νερό η «ελληνική» πόλη της Φλόριντα Τάρπον Σπρινγκς - Κανό και φουσκωτά στους δρόμους

I was able to take adv of low tide to get my cars out-before the next high tide. This is craziness… #Hurricane #HurricaneIdelia #Idalia #flwx #PinellasIdalia #tarponsprings pic.twitter.com/C5qOeKbvbA

The storm brought flooding to the streets of Tampa and other communities. In Tarpon Springs, a coastal community northwest of Tampa, 60 patients were evacuated from a hospital out of concern that the system could bring a 7-foot storm surge. https://t.co/ff3K2Uyet3