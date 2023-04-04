ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Σερβία: Ακατάπαυστη χιονόπτωση επί 14 ώρες - Δείτε φωτογραφίες

Ισχυρή χιονόπτωση πλήττει από χθες, Δευτέρα, το βράδυ την κεντρική και τη βόρεια Σερβία. Το χιόνι πέφτει ακατάπαυστα επί 14 ώρες προκαλώντας προβλήματα στην κυκλοφορία ενώ αδύνατη είναι η πρόσβαση σε οικισμούς που βρίσκονται σε μεγάλο υψόμετρο. Προβλήματα υπάρχουν και με την ηλεκτροδότηση σε ορεινά χωριά.

Στο Βελιγράδι το ύψος του χιονιού στο έδαφος έφτασε τα 15 εκατοστά καταρρίπτοντας κάθε προηγούμενο ρεκόρ για τον μήνα Απρίλιο. Σε κεντρικά σημεία της πόλης έπεσαν δέντρα τραυματίζοντας περαστικούς και προκαλώντας ζημιές σε σταθμευμένα οχήματα.



Δύο μαθήτριες τραυματίστηκαν από πτώση κλαδιού και νοσηλεύονται σε νοσοκομείο. Σε αυτοκινητόδρομο, κοντά στην πόλη Κραγκούγιεβατς, λεωφορείο παρεξέκλινε της πορείας του εξαιτίας του ολισθηρού οδοστρώματος και έπεσε σε τάφρο με αποτέλεσμα να τραυματιστούν ελαφρά δεκαοχτώ επιβάτες.

Οι μετεωρολόγοι προειδοποιούν ότι τα ακραία καιρικά φαινόμενα θα κρατήσουν άλλες δύο ημέρες, οπότε θα αρχίσει σταδιακά να ανεβαίνει η θερμοκρασία. Οι αρχές λαμβάνουν προληπτικά μέτρα για την αντιμετώπιση φυσικών καταστροφών και σε παραποτάμιες πόλεις όπου αναμένεται να ανέβει απότομα η στάθμη των υδάτων όταν λιώσει το χιόνι και υπάρχει κίνδυνος να προκληθούν πλημμύρες.

