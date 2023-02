Νέα έκκληση Ζελένσκι να σταλεί πιο γρήγορα στρατιωτική βοήθεια - Βομβαρδισμοί στα ανατολικά της Ουκρανίας

Today is the day of another Ramstein, a meeting of the group of military support for Ukraine. 54 partner countries. This is the ninth such meeting. We have got regular strong decisions on protecting our country and strengthening our warriors. Our partners have confirmed more air defense systems, more tanks, more artillery and shells, and more training for our military. And as we heard today, Ukraine must be successful. And here we agree: there must be success. Not everything about Ramstein can be reported in public. Much of the agreements and discussions should be kept behind closed doors. But I can say for sure that the basic trends remain unchanged. Ukraine and its partners are doing everything together to make the terrorist state lose. And to make it happen as soon as possible. We can see now that the Kremlin is trying to squeeze all possible aggression potential out of Russia. They are in a hurry. Because they know that the world is still stronger, but it takes time to accumulate its strength. Therefore, speed is very important. Speed in everything. In decision-making. In the implementation of decisions. In delivery. In training. Speed saves lives, speed brings back safety. And I thank all our partners who realize that speed is important. I thank all of our American friends for their leadership and systematic coordination of the Ramstein meetings. Glory to Ukraine! 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦