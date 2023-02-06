Σεισμός 7,8 Ρίχτερ: «Θρηνούμε με τους συγγενείς των θυμάτων» λέει ο Όλαφ Σολτς

Στον 1ο όροφο του εμπορικού κέντρου Golden Hall, βρίσκεται το XPLORE Oceans, το μοναδικό ενυδρείο της Αττικής. Ένας εντυπωσιακός υδάτινος κόσμος διεθνών προδιαγραφών, που προσφέρει μια αξέχαστη εμπειρία, συνδυάζοντας τη διασκέδαση με την εκπαίδευση.
We are following the news of the #earthquake in the Turkish-Syrian border region with deep concern. The number of victims is continuing to rise. We mourn with their loved ones and fear for those trapped under the rubble. Germany will be sure to send support. #Türkiye #Syria— Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) February 6, 2023