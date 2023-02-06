Σεισμός 7,8 Ρίχτερ: «Θρηνούμε με τους συγγενείς των θυμάτων» λέει ο Όλαφ Σολτς
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Γερμανία Τουρκία Όλαφ Σολτς Σεισμός Νεκροί

Σεισμός 7,8 Ρίχτερ: «Θρηνούμε με τους συγγενείς των θυμάτων» λέει ο Όλαφ Σολτς

«Η Γερμανία ασφαλώς και θα στείλει βοήθεια», έγραψε ο Γερμανός καγκελάριος στον λογαριασμό του στο Twitter

Olaf_Scholz
Ο καγκελάριος Όλαφ Σολτς εξέφρασε τη θλίψη του για τα θύματα του σεισμού στην Τουρκία και στη Συρία και δεσμεύθηκε για την αποστολή βοήθειας στις πληγείσες περιοχές.

«Ο αριθμός των νεκρών εξακολουθεί να αυξάνεται. Θρηνούμε με τους συγγενείς και ανησυχούμε για όσους έχουν εγκλωβιστεί. Η Γερμανία ασφαλώς και θα στείλει βοήθεια», έγραψε ο καγκελάριος στον λογαριασμό του στο Twitter.



Η υπουργός Εξωτερικών Αναλένα Μπέρμποκ από την πλευρά της, έγραψε επίσης στο Twitter ότι «ξυπνήσαμε τη Δευτέρα με τρομακτικά νέα» από την Τουρκία και τη Συρία. «Η σκέψη μου είναι με τις οικογένειες των θυμάτων αυτών των τρομερών σεισμών και με όλους όσοι ανησυχούν για τις οικογένειες, τους φίλους και τους γείτονές τους», αναφέρει στην ανάρτησή της η κυρία Μπέρμποκ.


