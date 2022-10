Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Χωρίς νερό το 80% των καταναλωτών στο Κίεβο, κόπηκε το ρεύμα σε 350.000 νοικοκυριά

The results of Russian missile attacks at 11:00 (Moscow time) on October 31, 2022:



The following regions and cities were hit:

- Kiev

- Dnepropetrovsk

- Vinnitsa

- Zaporozhye

- Poltava

- Kharkov

- Kirovograd

- Lvov #Ukraine #Russia pic.twitter.com/DqNOlw48lA