Η Ουκρανία καταγγέλλει τη Ρωσία για «εκτοπισμό» αμάχων από τη Χερσώνα

Evacuation from Kherson region in full swing — Kremlin-installed officials say they are preparing for battle, aim to move 50-60K people "deeper into Russia" in a week, and entry into the region has been banned to civilians. Putin also plans to meet Sec Council today 🧐 pic.twitter.com/2SborTue66

Russian occupation administration of Kherson spreads these leaflets urging local population to go to Crimea or to Russia „for study and for vacation“. It doesn’t look like this. And yes: it is not „evacuation“, it is kidnapping and deportation before Ukraine liberates the city. pic.twitter.com/IxD1K8YO0w