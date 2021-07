ΗΠΑ: Κυρώσεις σε 55 αξιωματούχους τριών χωρών της κεντρικής Αμερικής - Τους προσάπτουν διαφθορά

Today we take another step in the fight against corruption in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador by announcing visa restrictions on corrupt and undemocratic actors. Corruption undermines democracy and public trust. Better governance means a better future.

.@StateDeptSpox outlines @SecBlinken’s transmittal to Congress of Section 353 List of Corrupt and Undemocratic Actors for Guatemala, Honduras, & El Salvador. “We stand with all those endeavoring to built a better, more hopeful future in these countries & in the broader region.” pic.twitter.com/uVkX9J2BkC