ΗΠΑ: Στην Αριζόνα για να γιορτάσει τα 212 μίλια επέκτασης του συνοριακού τείχους ο Τραμπ

Could somebody please explain to reporter Doug Mckelway of @FoxNews that the Border Wall has long been under construction, the battle (war) is won, the Dems have FINALLY given in. In fact, I will be in Arizona tomorrow to celebrate the 212th plus mile of completion. @BretBaier

Rather hard to believe that @FoxNews didn’t know that the Border Wall is well under construction, fully financed, & already over 200 miles long? Will soon be finished! They just reported that “it is something that Dems are unlikely to budge on in this election year”. @BretBaier