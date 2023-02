James Webb: Φωτογραφία-αποκάλυψη από το «Σμήνος της Πανδώρας» - Τρεις γαλαξίες ενώνονται

It’s a great big universe… Webb’s new view of Pandora’s Cluster stitches 4 snapshots together into a panorama, showing 3 separate galaxy clusters merging into a megacluster and some 50,000 sources of near-infrared light. https://t.co/WOYTvm6pSa pic.twitter.com/0dLHKLMe6h

Notice that some of the galaxies are red in color and distorted. This is because the mass and gravity of the megacluster in the foreground actually magnify and warp the more distant galaxies in the back.