"Mostly we talked about what he wanted in the future and some of the obstacles that he's facing." Dr Jordan Peterson tells Piers Morgan how he came to be invited to Cristiano Ronaldo's house. @jordanbpeterson | @cristiano | @piersmorgan | #MorganPeterson pic.twitter.com/HHHHN9yyjw

Jordan Peterson confirms in a show with Piers Morgan that Cristiano Ronaldo is suffering through depression and seeking therapy He ain't the same since this , hope he makes a comeback like he always does We wish the champion a quick recovery and hope him to get well soon 🐐👑 pic.twitter.com/Y56KB7lynE