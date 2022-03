Έφτασε στις 700 νίκες καριέρας ο Άντι Μάρεϊ

A three-set battle: wouldn’t have it any other way to get win No.700… Courtside for another landmark moment in the career of @andy_murray 🙌 #IndianWells pic.twitter.com/THhXLlhNh8

With his 1R victory @BNPPARIBASOPEN on Friday, @andy_murray became the 18th player in the Open Era to win at least 700 singles matches and the 4th active player to accomplish the feat:@RogerFederer 1,251@RafaelNadal 1,043@DjokerNole 991#Murray 700