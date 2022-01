Τζόκοβιτς: Θα μηνύσει την Αυστραλία για την απέλαση του - Θα ζητήσει 6 εκατομμύρια δολάρια για «κακή μεταχείριση»

It's been claimed that Tennis Australia paid for Novak Djokovic's flights, accommodation and legal fees during the tennis star's ill-fated trip to Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/EBQuuzIFXu

QuantBioRes CEO Ivan Loncarevic, who describes himself as an entrepreneur, says the investment was made in June 2020 but declined to reveal the amount https://t.co/WQsraJ0gQv pic.twitter.com/eVjTn1Aq8v