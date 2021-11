Μπάγερν: Ο ασταμάτητος Λεβαντόφσκι «σπάει» το ένα ρεκόρ μετά το άλλο

81 goals in 100 UCL appearances. Robert Lewandowski is unreal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gGx824qasr

🇵🇱 @Lewy_Official in 2021:



🏟️ 49 Games

⚽️ 59 Goals

🎯 9 Assists



🏅 Give him the Ballon d'Or now. pic.twitter.com/UiiVuaxy0e