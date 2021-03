Έγινε viral θέμα στην Αγγλία το γκολ του Μπουχαλάκη!

Glomex Player(40599w16ki4e70hs, v-c9otw6j4cw3t-sf)

Andreas Bouchalakis just scored this clever last-minute winner to send Olympiacos to the Greek Cup semi-final.



A routine for #AFC and Bernd Leno to be wary of next week. pic.twitter.com/W3Wz7Yeio1