Όσκαρ: Υποψήφιος για σκηνοθεσία ο Λάνθιμος, 11 υποψηφιότητες για το Poor Things - Δείτε βίντεο
GALA
Όσκαρ Όσκαρ 2024 Τζίμι Κίμελ Oppenheimer Poor Things Γιώργος Λάνθιμος

Όσκαρ: Υποψήφιος για σκηνοθεσία ο Λάνθιμος, 11 υποψηφιότητες για το Poor Things - Δείτε βίντεο

Τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες διεκδικεί το «Oppenheimer» με 13 - Στις 10 Μαρτίου η μεγάλη απονομή

stone_lanthimos_arthro
16 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε σήμερα, Τρίτη 23 Ιανουαρίου 2024, τις υποψηφιότητες των 96ων βραβείων Όσκαρ, που θα απονεμηθούν στην τελετή απονομής στις 10 Μαρτίου του 2024.

Οικοδεσπότης θα είναι για τέταρτη φορά ο γνωστός κωμικός Τζίμι Κίμελ.

Η ταινία «Oppenheimer» του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν έχει 13 υποψηφιότητες και ακολουθεί με 11 το «Poor Things» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου, με τον Έλληνα σκηνοθέτη να διεκδικεί και Όσκαρ σκηνοθεσίας. Αυτή είναι η δεύτερη φορά που ο Γιώργος Λάνθιμος θα διεκδικήσει το Όσκαρ καλύτερης σκηνοθεσίας, μετά την υποψηφιότητά του το 2019, με την ταινία «Η ευνοούμενη» (The Favourite).

Στην κούρσα των υποψηφιοτήτων, ακολουθεί το «Killers of the Flower Moon» με 10 υποψηφιότητες και η «Barbie» με 8.

Δείτε το βίντεο με τις ανακοινώσεις:
96th Oscars Nominations Announcement Hosted by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid
Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες:

Καλύτερη Ταινία
Κλείσιμο
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
bQS43HSLZzMjZkcHJz4fGc7fNdz
Η Emma Stone στο Poor Things
Σκηνοθεσία
Ζυστίν Τριέτ, Anatomy of a Fall
Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε, Killers of the Flower Moon
Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν, Oppenheimer
Γιώργος Λάνθιμος, Poor Things
Τζόναθαν Γκλέιζερ, The Zone of Interest

Α' Αντρικός Ρόλος
Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ, Maestro
Κόλμαν Ντομίνγκο, Rustin
Πολ Τζιαμάτι, The Holdovers
Κίλιαν Μέρφι, Oppenheimer
Τζέφρι Ράιτ, American Fiction
oppenheimer_movie
O Κίλιαν Μέρφι στο «Oppenheimer»
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Ανέτ Μπένινγκ, Nyad
Λίλι Γκλάντστοουν, Killers of the Flower Moon
Σάντρα Χούλερ, Anatomy of a Fall
Κάρεϊ Μάλιγκαν, Maestro
Έμα Στόουν, Poor Things

Β' Αντρικός Ρόλος
Στέρλιγνκ Κ. Μπράουν, American Fiction
Ρόμπερτ Ντε Νίρο, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζούνιορ, Oppenheimer
Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ, Barbie
Μαρκ Ράφαλο, Poor Things
ryan_gosling_barbie
Ο Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ στο «Barbie»
Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Έμιλι Μπλαντ, Oppenheimer
Ντανιέλ Μπρουκς, The Color Purple
Αμέρικα Φερέρα, Barbie
Τζόντι Φόστερ, Nyad
Ντιβάιν Τζόι Ράντολφ, The Holdovers

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
The_Zone_of_Interest
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Διεθνής ταινία
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Society_of_the_Snow
Society of the Snow
Ντοκιμαντέρ
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Μικρού Μήκους Ντοκιμαντέρ
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White, and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
The_Wonderful_Story_of_Henry_Sugar
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Καλύτερη Μουσική Επένδυση
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
8BjUsjo7JPv6wlXbFtjNSLOvAEN
Killers of the Flower Moon
Τραγούδι
"The Fire Inside", Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken", Barbie
"It Never Went Away", American Symphony
"Wahzhaze (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Ήχος
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
iNws0GhOwUMcXCPjB7Hv85bBAue
Maestro
Σχεδιασμός Παραγωγής
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Διεύθυνση Φωτογραφίας
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Golda
Η Έλεν Μίρερ στο «Golda»
Σχεδιασμός Κουστουμιών
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Μοντάζ
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Οπτικά Εφέ
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon


Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Επίθεση Πολάκη στον σκιτσογράφο Ηλία Μακρή με βαριές ύβρεις - Μιλάει για «βοθρολύματα»

Πρόστιμο 561.000 ευρώ στην εταιρεία FrieslandCampina για αθέμιτη κερδοφορία στο βρεφικό γάλα

O Μπάμπης προσπάθησε να κρυφτεί πριν τον πυροβολήσουν - Τα νέα στοιχεία για το έγκλημα στο Μεσολόγγι
16 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

Thema Insights

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

Best of Network

Δείτε Επίσης