Όσκαρ: Υποψήφιος για σκηνοθεσία ο Λάνθιμος, 11 υποψηφιότητες για το Poor Things - Δείτε βίντεο

Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε σήμερα, Τρίτη 23 Ιανουαρίου 2024, τις υποψηφιότητες των 96ων βραβείων Όσκαρ, που θα απονεμηθούν στην τελετή απονομής στις 10 Μαρτίου του 2024.
Οικοδεσπότης θα είναι για τέταρτη φορά ο γνωστός κωμικός Τζίμι Κίμελ.
Η ταινία «Oppenheimer» του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν έχει 13 υποψηφιότητες και ακολουθεί με 11 το «Poor Things» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου, με τον Έλληνα σκηνοθέτη να διεκδικεί και Όσκαρ σκηνοθεσίας. Αυτή είναι η δεύτερη φορά που ο Γιώργος Λάνθιμος θα διεκδικήσει το Όσκαρ καλύτερης σκηνοθεσίας, μετά την υποψηφιότητά του το 2019, με την ταινία «Η ευνοούμενη» (The Favourite).
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Σκηνοθεσία
Ζυστίν Τριέτ, Anatomy of a Fall
Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε, Killers of the Flower Moon
Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν, Oppenheimer
Γιώργος Λάνθιμος, Poor Things
Τζόναθαν Γκλέιζερ, The Zone of Interest
Α' Αντρικός Ρόλος
Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ, Maestro
Κόλμαν Ντομίνγκο, Rustin
Πολ Τζιαμάτι, The Holdovers
Κίλιαν Μέρφι, Oppenheimer
Τζέφρι Ράιτ, American Fiction
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Ανέτ Μπένινγκ, Nyad
Λίλι Γκλάντστοουν, Killers of the Flower Moon
Σάντρα Χούλερ, Anatomy of a Fall
Κάρεϊ Μάλιγκαν, Maestro
Έμα Στόουν, Poor Things
Β' Αντρικός Ρόλος
Στέρλιγνκ Κ. Μπράουν, American Fiction
Ρόμπερτ Ντε Νίρο, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζούνιορ, Oppenheimer
Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ, Barbie
Μαρκ Ράφαλο, Poor Things
Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Έμιλι Μπλαντ, Oppenheimer
Ντανιέλ Μπρουκς, The Color Purple
Αμέρικα Φερέρα, Barbie
Τζόντι Φόστερ, Nyad
Ντιβάιν Τζόι Ράντολφ, The Holdovers
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Διεθνής ταινία
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Ντοκιμαντέρ
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Μικρού Μήκους Ντοκιμαντέρ
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White, and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Καλύτερη Μουσική Επένδυση
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Τραγούδι
"The Fire Inside", Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken", Barbie
"It Never Went Away", American Symphony
"Wahzhaze (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For?, Barbie
Ήχος
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Σχεδιασμός Παραγωγής
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Διεύθυνση Φωτογραφίας
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Σχεδιασμός Κουστουμιών
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Μοντάζ
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Οπτικά Εφέ
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon