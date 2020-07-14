Ιρίνα Σάικ - Ντάμιαν Χάρλεϊ: Φωτιά στα δερμάτινα
Περήφανη μητέρα δηλώνει η Χάρλεϊ
Το βίντεο, το οποίο γυρίστηκε πριν την πανδημία του κορωνοϊού, αφορά καμπάνια της make up artist Πατ ΜακΓκράθ.
[SOUND ON] “I love her beauty, but I fear her mind.” ― Stendhal ⚡⚡⚡ LASH HAUTE like TWO of the BEST @irinashayk & @damianhurley1 directed by the LEGENDARY #StevenMeisel wearing the ONE-SWIPE for INSTANT LASH LUXURY #DarkStar Mascara ⚡⚡⚡ Shop YOUR NEW MASCARA OBSESSION TOMORROW 07.14.20 at 10AM EST - Sign up for VIP Early Access now at PATMcGRATH.COM and the link in bio. — Directed by the LEGENDARY #StevenMeisel Narrated by the ICONIC @marisaberensonofficial Hair @guidopalau Art Direction @duzansky Set Design @maryhoward_setdesign #MakeupByPatMcGrath for #patmcgrathlabs — #PMGHowTo ⚡IRINA FACE — Prep the skin with Sublime Perfection Primer using fingertips — Buff an even layer of Sublime Perfection Foundation in ‘LIGHT MEDIUM 10’ into the skin with the Sublime Perfection Foundation Brush — Layer Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in ‘NUDE’ onto the high points of the skin with fingertips — Set the face with Sublime Perfection Setting Powder in ‘LIGHT 1’ using the Sublime Perfection Powder Brush EYES — Use a detail brush dampened with Mehron Mixing Liquid to apply ‘BLITZ EMERALD’ pigment onto the inner half of the lid — Apply ‘BLITZ AQUAMARINE’ pigment across the center of the lid using a flat brush dampened with Mehron Mixing Liquid — Define the outer corner with ‘BLITZ PURPLE’ pigment & extend into a wing — Line the lash line with Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner & extend into a wig — Apply Dark Star Mascara & false lashes LIPS — Keep the lips bare & hydrated with Lip Fetish Lip Balm in ‘CLEAR’
Στο βίντεο τόσο το 34χρονο μοντέλο όσο και ο 18χρονος Ντάμιαν φοράνε δερμάτινα και χαριεντίζονται ενώ από πίσω ακούγεται ένας ήχος που θυμίζει καρδιοχτύπι.
Το βίντεο ενθουσίασε την Ελίζαμπεθ Χάρλεϊ, η οποία δήλωσε «περήφανη μητέρα» σε ανάρτησή της στο Instagram.
