Ιρίνα Σάικ - Ντάμιαν Χάρλεϊ: Φωτιά στα δερμάτινα

irina-damina

Περήφανη μητέρα δηλώνει η Χάρλεϊ

Εντυπωσιακό είναι το ντεμπούτο του γιού της Ελίζαμπεθ Χάρλεϊ, Ντάμιαν, στον χώρο της μόδας ο οποίος πρωταγωνιστεί σε βίντεο με συμπρωταγωνίστρια την Ιρίνα Σάικ.

Το βίντεο, το οποίο γυρίστηκε πριν την πανδημία του κορωνοϊού, αφορά καμπάνια της make up artist Πατ ΜακΓκράθ.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

[SOUND ON] “I love her beauty, but I fear her mind.” ― Stendhal ⚡⚡⚡ LASH HAUTE like TWO of the BEST @irinashayk & @damianhurley1‎‏ directed by the LEGENDARY #StevenMeisel wearing the ONE-SWIPE for INSTANT LASH LUXURY #DarkStar Mascara ⚡⚡⚡ Shop YOUR NEW MASCARA OBSESSION TOMORROW 07.14.20 at 10AM EST - Sign up for VIP Early Access now at PATMcGRATH.COM and the link in bio. — Directed by the LEGENDARY #StevenMeisel Narrated by the ICONIC @marisaberensonofficial Hair @guidopalau Art Direction @duzansky Set Design @maryhoward_setdesign #MakeupByPatMcGrath for #patmcgrathlabs — #PMGHowTo ⚡IRINA FACE — Prep the skin with Sublime Perfection Primer using fingertips  — Buff an even layer of Sublime Perfection Foundation in ‘LIGHT MEDIUM 10’ into the skin with the Sublime Perfection Foundation Brush — Layer Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo in ‘NUDE’ onto the high points of the skin with fingertips — Set the face with Sublime Perfection Setting Powder in ‘LIGHT 1’ using the Sublime Perfection Powder Brush EYES — Use a detail brush dampened with Mehron Mixing Liquid to apply ‘BLITZ EMERALD’ pigment onto the inner half of the lid — Apply ‘BLITZ AQUAMARINE’ pigment across the center of the lid using a flat brush dampened with Mehron Mixing Liquid  — Define the outer corner with ‘BLITZ PURPLE’ pigment & extend into a wing — Line the lash line with Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner & extend into a wig — Apply Dark Star Mascara & false lashes LIPS — Keep the lips bare & hydrated with Lip Fetish Lip Balm in ‘CLEAR’

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) στις



Στο βίντεο τόσο το 34χρονο μοντέλο όσο και ο 18χρονος Ντάμιαν φοράνε δερμάτινα και χαριεντίζονται ενώ από πίσω ακούγεται ένας ήχος που θυμίζει καρδιοχτύπι.

Το βίντεο ενθουσίασε την Ελίζαμπεθ Χάρλεϊ, η οποία δήλωσε «περήφανη μητέρα» σε ανάρτησή της στο Instagram.


