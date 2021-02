Κορωνοϊός: Ισραηλινή μελέτη επιβεβαιώνει ότι το εμβόλιο των Pfizer/BioNTech έχει αποτελεσματικότητα 94%

The Israel data from ~597,000 vaccinated matched w/ same N of unvaccinated individuals is published @NEJM today, providing extraordinary real world evidence of preventing infections, hospitalizations and deaths https://t.co/J7EAeINxW2 pic.twitter.com/c8JA1x2WLh

Observational study of 1.2M people in Israel with 42d follow up validates efficacy of Pfizer COVID19 vaccine, with effectiveness against death at 72% (95% CI: 19-100%) to day 20 after first dose. https://t.co/OiVzXEsG8w The CFR in unvaccinated is 0.9% (32/3607). pic.twitter.com/4rF3PaGAYV